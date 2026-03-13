Discontinued
Support
AC1715/30
Discontinued
What do my Philips Air Purifier’s lights mean
How to handle Air Purifier Air Quality Indicator not turning Blue cases
Wi-Fi networks compatible with Connected Philips Air Purifier
Can I switch off the Wi-Fi in my Philips Air Purifier and Air Humidifier?
What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Should I reset my Philips Air Purifier or Humidifier after replacing or cleaning a filter?
What do the indicators or error codes on my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Can I clean the filters and pre-filter of my Philips Air Purifier?
My Philips Air Purifier’s air quality ring color does not change
My Philips Air Purifier is too loud
My Philips Air Purifier powers off unexpectedly
There is a constant or flashing light on my Philips Air Purifier
My Philips Air Purifier does not remove odors properly
My Philips Air Purifier makes an unusual noise
My Philips Air Purifier does not improve the air quality
I cannot connect my Philips Air Purifier with the App
My Philips Air Purifier’s filter replacement indication stays on