Discontinued
AC1715/30
Purifies the air in less than 10 min (1)
With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 300 m³/h.
Purifies rooms up to 38 ㎡
300 ㎥/h clean air rate (CADR)
HEPA & Active carbon filter
Connected with Air+ app
The VitaShield technology captures aerosols and particles smaller than the smallest known Coronavirus (6). Virtually nothing escapes from VitaShield - It deactivates viruses and traps them inside. Tested independently by Airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Coronavirus (HCOV-229E) virus removal rate up to 99.99% from the air, based on third party data (7).
The professional grade AeraSense sensor accurately scans the air 1000x a second to detect harmful pollutants and intelligently chooses the right speed for every environment. It displays the air quality in real time, showing level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.
Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before they are released from our factory and are certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests for continuous operation (24/7).
(7)Coronavirus (HCOV-229E) virus removal rate up to 99.99% from the air, based on third party data.
(2)Tested by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1); reduction measured in Turbo mode after 10–20 mins. Air purifiers don't protect against COVID-19 alone but can support overall protection (US EPA).
(3)From the air that passes through the filter. Tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1
(4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with birch pollen dust on filter media according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute
(5)Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801
(6)Tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA per DIN71460-1, from the air that passes through the filter. Coronaviruses range approx. 0.08–0.22 microns in size (MacLachlan, Dubovi, Fenner's Veterinary Virology, 5th Ed., Academic Press, 2017, Ch. 24, pp. 435-461).
(7)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with human coronavirus (HCoV-229E) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
(8)Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips users’ average usage time and the WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.
(9)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location.
(10)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory
(11)Savings based on advertised lifetime of filter and pricing per on brand websites or retailers, Netherlands, 21 June 22.