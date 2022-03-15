Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

The VitaShield technology captures aerosols and particles smaller than the smallest known Coronavirus (6). Virtually nothing escapes from VitaShield - It deactivates viruses and traps them inside. Tested independently by Airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Coronavirus (HCOV-229E) virus removal rate up to 99.99% from the air, based on third party data (7).