Support
DE5205/39
What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Should I reset my Philips Air Purifier or Humidifier after replacing or cleaning a filter?
What filters should I use with my Philips Air Purifier?
How and when should I clean/replace my Air Purifier’s filters and sensor?
What do the indicators or error codes on my Philips Air Purifier mean?
My Philips Dehumidifier smells bad or like plastic
My Philips Dehumidifier is leaking
My Philips Dehumidifier is loud
My Philips Dehumidifier's full water tank white light stays on
There is a constant or flashing light on my Philips Air Purifier
My Philips Air Purifier makes an unusual noise
My Philips Dehumidifier does not work while switched on
My Philips Air Purifier’s filter replacement indication stays on