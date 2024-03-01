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    Air Purifier 900 Series

    AC0917/00

    Healthier air, always

    See and breathe 99.9% pollutant-free air

    See all benefits

    Air Purifier 900 Series

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    See all Air purifier

    Healthier air, always

    • Remove 99.9% particles@3nm
    • PM2.5 & allergens display
    • Up to 45.6 m2
    • Auto, Sleep mode
    Superior filtration performance

    Superior filtration performance

    Powered by the upgraded VitaShield technology, the air purifier effectively removes 99.9% of particles as small as 0.003um, including airborne allergens*** like pollen, dust mite, and viruses****, bacteria*****. Certified allergy friendly by ECARF (European Center for Allergy Research Foundation).

    Intelligent sensing and auto purification

    Intelligent sensing and auto purification

    Smart sensing technology senses indoor air quality in real time and automatically adjust mode to remove all threats of indoor air: particles, formaldehyde, harmful gases and indoor allergens. Powered by professional grade sensor, it automatically scan pollutants in the air 60,000 times per minute, detects and reacts to any pollution event in real time.

    Auto ambient light control

    Auto ambient light control

    Smart auto ambient light control, adjust light automatically according to room environment, take care of you and your family in the most gentle way.

    3D air circulation for fast and efficient purification

    Speedy and efficient purification powered by new 3D air circulation system with helical air outlet, clean air in a 10m room in less than 3.8 minutes. *

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      white
      Product dimensions (W x D x H)
      264.2*264.2*486.4  mm
      Product weight
      4.08  kg

    • Features

      PM2.5 sensor
      Yes
      VitaShield
      Yes
      AeraSense technology
      Yes
      Air quality feedback
      Numerical and Color-coded
      Air quality sensor
      Particle (PM2.5)
      Particle sensor
      Yes
      360° purification
      Yes
      Auto-off timer
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      User interface
      Yes
      Healthy air lock & Alert
      Yes
      Light control
      On/Off
      Air Quality Feedback
      AQI Ring

    • Country of origin

      Country of origin
      China
      Made in
      China

    • Logistic data

      Country of origin
      China
      12 NC (China)
      883491700710

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      44  W
      Cord length
      1.65±0.05  m
      Voltage
      220  V
      Air quality sensor(s)
      Partical（PM2.5）
      Sleep mode noise level
      29  dB

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      4.08  kg
      Dimensions (L*W*H)
      264.2*264.2*486.4
      Color(s)
      white

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      White
      Control panel type
      Touch
      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Performance

      CADR (Particle)
      380  m³/h
      Room size (G/BT)
      26.6-45.6 ㎡
      CADR (Formaldehyde)
      140  m³/h
      Allergens filtration
      99.99%
      Virus & aerosol filtration
      99.9%
      Room size
      26.6-45.6 ㎡

    • Usability

      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Yes

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    • *The measured value of formaldehyde CADR of this product is 178m ³/ H and nominal value 140m ³/ H is based on the test results conducted by the third-party laboratory with reference to Air Purifier (GB/T18801-2015). The measured value is the test result of the prototype to be tested, and the measured value of each equipment may be slightly different.
    • *The tested CADR is 385 m³/h (nominal 380 m³/h), based on third-party lab tests per GB/T18801-2015. This value is from prototype testing and may vary slightly between individual units.
    • *According to GB/T18801-2015, the calculation formula is: PCADR * 0.07~PCADR * 0.12
    • *Tested per GB/T18801-2015 and GB 21551.3-2010 standards in a 30m³ room. Using Staphylococcus albus as test bacteria, a third-party lab tested the product at highest wind speed for 60 minutes to meet special requirements for antibacterial, sterilization, and purification functions.
    • *Tested per T/SAEPI 005-2020 and T/GDAR 0001-2020 standards at highest wind speed in a 30m³ space for 60 minutes. Virus tested: influenza A (H1N1); host: MDCK cells. Test repeated three times with >99.99% removal rate of influenza A virus H1N1.
    • *Tested by a third-party lab using NaCl aerosol per IUTA SOP 6.2.2, the filter removes 0.003μm particles. These particles are 800 times smaller than the maximum size defined for PM2.5, showing the filter’s capability to capture extremely fine particulate matter.
    • *Test results of 0.003 μ m particulate matter removal efficiency of the filter screen by the third-party laboratory using NaCl aerosol according to IUTA SOP 6.2.2 using 3nm NaCI particle classification standard
    • *The noise shall be tested and rated by the third-party laboratory according to GB/T18801-2015 Air Purifier. The measured value is the test result of the prototype to be tested, and the measured value of each equipment may be slightly different.
    • *The test was provided by the third-party laboratory, and the first pass efficiency of 0.3um particles was tested on the filter medium with 32L/min airflow. The above dust mites, pollen, mold spores and pet hair refer to substances larger than 0.3um.

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