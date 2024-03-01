Powered by the upgraded VitaShield technology, the air purifier effectively removes 99.9% of particles as small as 0.003um, including airborne allergens*** like pollen, dust mite, and viruses****, bacteria*****. Certified allergy friendly by ECARF (European Center for Allergy Research Foundation).
Intelligent sensing and auto purification
Smart sensing technology senses indoor air quality in real time and automatically adjust mode to remove all threats of indoor air: particles, formaldehyde, harmful gases and indoor allergens. Powered by professional grade sensor, it automatically scan pollutants in the air 60,000 times per minute, detects and reacts to any pollution event in real time.
Auto ambient light control
Smart auto ambient light control, adjust light automatically according to room environment, take care of you and your family in the most gentle way.
3D air circulation for fast and efficient purification
Speedy and efficient purification powered by new 3D air circulation system with helical air outlet, clean air in a 10m room in less than 3.8 minutes. *
*The measured value of formaldehyde CADR of this product is 178m ³/ H and nominal value 140m ³/ H is based on the test results conducted by the third-party laboratory with reference to Air Purifier (GB/T18801-2015). The measured value is the test result of the prototype to be tested, and the measured value of each equipment may be slightly different.
*The tested CADR is 385 m³/h (nominal 380 m³/h), based on third-party lab tests per GB/T18801-2015. This value is from prototype testing and may vary slightly between individual units.
*According to GB/T18801-2015, the calculation formula is: PCADR * 0.07~PCADR * 0.12
*Tested per GB/T18801-2015 and GB 21551.3-2010 standards in a 30m³ room. Using Staphylococcus albus as test bacteria, a third-party lab tested the product at highest wind speed for 60 minutes to meet special requirements for antibacterial, sterilization, and purification functions.
*Tested per T/SAEPI 005-2020 and T/GDAR 0001-2020 standards at highest wind speed in a 30m³ space for 60 minutes. Virus tested: influenza A (H1N1); host: MDCK cells. Test repeated three times with >99.99% removal rate of influenza A virus H1N1.
*Tested by a third-party lab using NaCl aerosol per IUTA SOP 6.2.2, the filter removes 0.003μm particles. These particles are 800 times smaller than the maximum size defined for PM2.5, showing the filter’s capability to capture extremely fine particulate matter.
*Test results of 0.003 μ m particulate matter removal efficiency of the filter screen by the third-party laboratory using NaCl aerosol according to IUTA SOP 6.2.2 using 3nm NaCI particle classification standard
*The noise shall be tested and rated by the third-party laboratory according to GB/T18801-2015 Air Purifier. The measured value is the test result of the prototype to be tested, and the measured value of each equipment may be slightly different.
*The test was provided by the third-party laboratory, and the first pass efficiency of 0.3um particles was tested on the filter medium with 32L/min airflow. The above dust mites, pollen, mold spores and pet hair refer to substances larger than 0.3um.