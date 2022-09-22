EN
ZH

Search terms

Hong Kong

Over the past decade we have transformed into a focused leader in health technology

Over the past decade we have transformed into a focused leader in health technology

Driven by purpose

At Philips, our purpose is to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. We aim to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities. 

As a technology company, we – and our brand licensees – innovate for people with one consistent belief: there’s always a way to make life better.

Our strategy

We consider people’s entire health journey

Our strategy

At Philips, we see healthcare as a connected whole. Helping people to live healthily and prevent disease. Giving clinicians the tools they need to make a precision diagnosis and deliver personalized treatment. Aiding the patient's recovery at home in the community. All supported by a seamless flow of data.

Find out more about our strategy and businesses

Innovating to address global health challenges


We have a proud heritage of ground-breaking innovation that stretches back almost 130 years.
Meaningful innovation – focused on our customers’ needs – remains at the heart of everything we do.

€ 1.8 billion

invested in R&D
in 2021

50%

software/data science focus in R&D

57,000

patent rights

#1  medtech company

in Boston Consulting Group’s 2020
‘Top 50 most innovative companies’

Clarivate Top
100 Global Innovator ™

9th year in a row

€ 1.8billion

invested in R&D
in 2021

50%

software/data science focus in R&D

#1  medtech company

in Boston Consulting Group’s 2020
‘Top 50 most innovative companies’

57,000

patent rights

Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator ™

9th year in a row

Yet in an industry as fast-moving as ours, we can rarely innovate in isolation. Increasingly, this means partnering with healthcare providers, start-ups, universities (especially university hospitals) and other companies.

Find out more
Noun Earth Icon

Doing business responsibly and sustainably

As a responsible company, we operate sustainably, to high Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards. We continue to embed sustainability ever deeper in the way we do business – in our own operations and beyond, together with our partners.

Find out how we are driving global change

Our people

A diverse and inclusive workplace  

The continued success of our company depends on every employee feeling valued, respected, and empowered to contribute fully.

We are a diverse team made up of some 80,000 individuals across over 100 countries, all with different backgrounds, perspectives and experiences.

We value these differences – they’re what make creativity and innovation flourish.

We want Philips to be the best place to work for people who share our passion.

Join our team

Our management structure combines responsible leadership and independent supervision

Executive Committee


The Executive Committee operates under the chairmanship of the Chief Executive Officer and supports the Board of Management in the deployment of Philips' strategy and policies, and the achievement of its objectives and results.

Meet our Executive Committee members

Supervisory Board


As a separate and independent body, the Supervisory Board supervises the policies of the executive management and the general course of affairs of Philips and advises the executive management.

Meet our Supervisory Board members

Our history

130 years of people-focused innovation


Products come and go... Technologies change... But Philips is still about one thing:
Creating meaningful innovation that improves people’s health and well-being

Our History
See our history

Our brand

Delivering innovation that matters to you


At Philips, we want people to be healthy, live well and enjoy life. We are a technology company that cares about people and the planet.

For some 130 years, our meaningful innovations have improved the quality of life for millions of people around the world, creating a strong and trusted Philips brand. And today, our purpose and strategic vision have never been more relevant. 

Find out more

Awards and recognition

Inspiring us to improve further


The awards and recognition we receive inspire us to continue driving improvement in every aspect of our business.

Carbon offsetting
See all awards

Join us

Interested in making a difference?

Careers


We are keen to attract and develop talented people who share our sense of purpose. 

Rise to the challenge of a career at Philips – check out our current job openings today!

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.