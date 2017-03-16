Clean that
tongue
AM: Clean for 60 secs
Click
Spray
Scrape
Tip: Remove bad breath bacteria that settle overnight by cleaning your toungue first thing.
Brush those
teeth
AM + PM: Brush for two minutes
Fact: Acidic breakfast foods can weaken your enamel for about 45 minutes after you've eaten. Tips: Brush before breakfast, and rinse with alcohol-free mouthwash after you've eaten.
Blast that
plaque
PM: Floss between your teeth
Load
Aim
Fire
Tip: 40% of each tooth is hidden by its neighbour. Remove plaque from between your teeth before you brush, so your toothpaste can work its magic.
Replace that
brush head
Every 3 months
Fact: As your bristles wear out they start to remove less plaque. Tip: If your blue reminder bristles fade before three months of use, it's time to replace your brush head.
