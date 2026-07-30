Patient-centric MRI equipment and solutions
At Philips, our mission is to enable fast, fully automated, and personalized MR exams for every patient while acting responsibly toward our planet and society. Through AI-driven smart connected imaging, optimized workflows, and integrated clinical solutions, we improve your MR department’s productivity, enhance the experience for both patients and staff, and deliver high-quality diagnostic outcomes.
Explore our broad portfolio of clinical applications to serve your clinical needs.
Explore sustainable and cost-effective refurbished MRI systems that are as good as new.
MR Services maintain and optimize your equipment while helping achieve your clinical, operational, financial, patient and staff satisfaction goals.
Advancing Pediatric MRI: From Innovation to Clinical Impact
See how gentle imaging transforms pediatric MRI. Because children aren't small adults, the Philips’ pediatric MRI portfolio—guided by our Seven Free vision—combines child-centered preparation, patient-centric coils, and fast, motion-robust sequences to cut exam time, reduce breath-holds, contrast and sedation and ease stress for families while preserving image quality. Request a demo, clinical consult or product brief to learn how we make pediatric MRI safer, faster and more humane.