

We have to recognize the realities that radiology teams deal with daily. Stressors, including a high case volume and the need to switch among viewing environments, contribute to radiologist burnout. 3 As COVID-19 has made us realize all too well, diagnostic imaging is at the heart of modern healthcare. Expectations for timely, convenient, definitive diagnostic imaging continue to rise. Yet, on both an operational and a clinical level, workflow inefficiencies take a heavy toll on staff. For radiologists, this burden takes the form of large amounts of data, disconnected and inefficient systems, increasing workloads and complexity of cases and pressing reporting demands – all of which can fuel frustration, burnout and a sense of disconnection from patient-centered care. For patients, the risks are delayed care or a potential misdiagnosis.

