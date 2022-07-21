Orthopedic solutions

and personalized treatment.
~90% X-ray dose reduction for certain anatomies Get Up to 90% reduction in X-ray dose by selecting clinically optimized acquisition protocols from the wide range of dose-frame combinations.1
98.1% navigation accuracy in spine surgery Achieve 98.1% navigation accuracy with Philips ClarifEye2 pedicle screw placement
during minimally invasive procedures.
94% First-time-right positioning during repositioning tasks The Position Memory in Zenition increases first-time-right repositioning.3 Simplify the workflow for challenging orthopedic cases requiring frequent repositioning of the mobile C-arm.
45% less miscommunication among team members Achieve better communication during positioning tasks through our Unify workflow communication aids.
ClarifEye Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation
As you perform delicate tasks within a tiny margin of error, accuracy is paramount. Surgical Navigation with Augmented Reality technology and cone-beam CT imaging supports you in carrying out optimal treatment for complex and minimally invasive spine surgery.
DoseAware
The Philips DoseAware series of dose feedback tools for X-ray environments displays the invisible nature of radiation in real time – and makes it easy for medical staff to monitor and track their radiation exposure during their shift. As a result, it empowers caregivers to take control and immediate action to protect their health and wellbeing.
“Philips Zenition specifically has provided me with better efficiency, better image quality, better surgical outcomes, and better knowledge of exactly what is happening during and after the case. It’s been good for my institution, it’s been good for my staff, and most importantly it’s been good for my patients.”
Dr. Eric Slotkin,
Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon,
The Surgical Institute of Reading (Reading, PA)
High-quality imaging with low X-ray dose and improved efficiency gives orthopedic surgeons better knowledge of what happens before, during, and after a procedure. Hear Dr. Slotkin explain how Philips imaging solutions have helped his institution advance for better outcomes and patient care in orthopedic surgery.
Minimally invasive techniques that offer flexibility and precision can make complex spine surgery easier. See how Philips orthopedic solutions have helped Dr. Scarone perform precise and accurate spine surgery.
Strategies to reduce radiation exposure to patients and medical staff are increasingly important in the healthcare community. Philips Zenition DoseWise technology ensures a lower X-ray. dose during procedures with up to 90% reduction in the X-ray dose.
1. Data on file. Rosink H. Dose management Zenition 50/70. DHF335436. Internal technical paper. Philips Healthcare. January 2019.
2. Data was presented during the EUROSPINE Annual Meeting 2022 by Dr. Scarone, Neurosurgeon from the University of Southern Switzerland, Lugano, Switzerland.
3. Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures using Philips mobile X-ray systems in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with each other before.
