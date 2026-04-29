Philips CINE FreeBreathing eliminates the need for breath-holds by combining retrospective cardiac synchronization with respiratory gating. It improves image quality for patients who struggle with breath-holding while providing cardiac function measurements comparable to standard breath-hold CINE. [1-2] The technique enables robust single-beat cardiac imaging [3], allowing acquisition of a full 12-slice 2D stack covering the heart in just 90 seconds. [4]
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