An all-in one subscription service solution for your advanced visualization needs, developed in response to the accelerating advances in medical and healthcare IT.
AVaaS is the service delivery model for the IntelliSpace Portal, our flagship solution for advanced visualization and analysis. It features centralized, multi-modality capabilities designed to help standardize exam review, enhance workflow, and promote interoperability across the enterprise. This model supports you over the long term by offering the latest clinical innovations from Philips, professional services, and professional education support in a single, customized solution with controlled, predictable costs.