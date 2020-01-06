When it was introduced, Azurion marked a pivotal moment in image-guided therapy. Its highly intuitive usability and unique innovations help clinicians to optimize interventional lab performance and provide superior care. Reaching the landmark two millionth procedure in just over 3.5 years1, this image-guided therapy platform keeps advancing. Azurion’ s next leap in lab integration and 3D imaging* gives you control over an array of compatible applications from a single touch screen interface at table side.