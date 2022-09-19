Search terms

See what was behind the decision to enter into this ‘first of its kind’ collaboration. The risks, the trust, the hopes, and ambitions across the whole enterprise. Discover how the personal relationships and behaviours have been as key to success as the latest technology and why this is just the start of a new way of thinking and working that can be used by other hospitals.

    Mackenzie Health. The first of its kind


    Mackenzie Health is a regional healthcare provider that serves more than half a million people across the York Region in Southern Ontario, Canada. Mackenzie Health has a vision to create a world-class health experience, which means delivering quality, compassionate and timely patient-centered care.

    What Mackenzie was looking for was a partner who could break down conventional boundaries and apply new behaviors, augmented by processes and technologies, to enable people to collaborate in completely new ways that would unlock value across the whole organization. It wasn’t just the first project of its kind for Philips; it was the first of its kind in healthcare.

    A partnership built to last

    As organisations that deliver care, we need to bring in the same level of due diligence and rigour that a business would bring into their operations to ensure that we can bring value to our patients and to our customers”

    Amir Soheili

    Associate VP Mackenzie Health

    Adding clinical value through partnerships


    Dr. Law

    In this video Dr. Law recognizes not having to struggle with their tools goes a long way. With a seamless workflow,  efficiency, relationship, the right tool available at the right time gives people the confidence.

    Dr. Evens

    Dr. Evans explains how with the evolution of digital pathology, hospitals had the challenge of implementation and the disruption that came along with it and how partnership with Philips helps them in tackling those challenges.

    Dr. Golan

    Dr. Golan talks about the importance of systems communicating to each other in a critical care setting. He explains with the philips partnership and their connected systems, they are able to spend more time taking care of patients and less time documenting and worrying if systems and people work together.

    John Stabler's


    John Stabler, the District Service Manager for Philips in Peterborough, explains how he sees his role and his sense of responsibility in taking care of medical equipment in Peterborough Hospital.

    People powered care

    Healthcare is a calling, you hear that a lot, especially with the physicians, but you also have to take into consideration that it is a business.”

    Dawn Bruce

    Philips Service and Solutions delivery lead

    Discover the path to partnership


    What’s the secret to a great healthcare partnership that evolves and extends in value? It often comes down to shared purpose and a willingness to collaborate. Discover the path to partnership to see how we partnered with Mackenzie Health in Canada to make a real difference to healthcare operations.

    Philips Managed Services


    In our Philips Managed Services Partnerships, we work with customers to get the maximum out of their technology investments by helping drive operational efficiencies and identify opportunities to improve workflows, scheduling processes, resource management, staff and system utilization while decreasing exam times.

    See what it can do for your enterprise.

    The operational stuff isn't always the most recognized part of the business, but it should be. It's foundational."

    Dawn Bruce

    Philips Service and Solutions delivery lead

    Operational excellence in healthcare

     

    Philips healthcare partners with you and brings a wealth of knowledge and years of expertise that can help you realize end-to-end operational excellence across your organization. 

    Philips healthcare services and solutions

     

    We provide value at every step of the project lifecycle from planning and design, implementation, performance optimization, maximizing equipment uptime and ensuring that your systems are secure and up to date.

