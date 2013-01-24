Philips may use third parties to provide services for the following:

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.

Philips Connected Air Purifier service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Philips Connected Air Purifier such as storage, streaming, control and connection services.

Philips requires these service providers to provide a comparable level of protection of your personal data as Philips provides, to only process your personal for the specific purposes mentioned above, and to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service.

If Philips allows a third party to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your privacy rights through the use of contractual arrangements or other means, which will provide a comparable level of protection while the information is being processed by our third parties.

Philips will disclose personal data only under this privacy notice and/or when required by law.

Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company.

Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Connected Air Purifier service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Connected Air Purifier such asstorage, streaming, control and connection services. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to ${payment_purpose}.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Connected Air Purifier service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Connected Air Purifier such asstorage, streaming, control and connection services. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to ${payment_purpose}.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Connected Air Purifier service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Connected Air Purifier such asstorage, streaming, control and connection services. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to ${payment_purpose}.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Connected Air Purifier service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Connected Air Purifier such asstorage, streaming, control and connection services. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to ${payment_purpose}.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Connected Air Purifier service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Connected Air Purifier such asstorage, streaming, control and connection services. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to ${payment_purpose}.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Philips Connected Air Purifier service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Connected Air Purifier such asstorage, streaming, control and connection services. Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to ${payment_purpose}.

Philips Connected Air Purifier service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Philips Connected Air Purifier such asstorage, streaming, control and connection services.