Service Providers

We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support and market our Services.

We may share your personal data with the following service providers:

IT and Cloud Providers

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services.

Analytics Service Providers

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and/or related technology that we require to perform App analytics. See also above under Cookies and Analytics.

Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.

Other third parties

Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If Philips shares personal data with third parties that use your personal data for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including, what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them.

Please note, concerning possible third-party advertising in the App we do not share your personal data with these partners. Even if you opt in to receive marketing and if you allow all Cookies, we do not share your personal data with the advertising third party. What we do is analyze the effectiveness of such partnership campaigns and inform our partners on the effectiveness (e.g. how many App users have clicked on the ad, how many App users have invoked the offer). We are able to analyze this from reviewing the App usage and when you accept the Branch Metrics Cookie mentioned before. The external reporting of this effectiveness study is happening on an aggregated basis only, which means that our partner – the third party – will not be able to redirect this information to any individual App user.

Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.

Amazon Alexa | Kitchen Plus Skill

Depending on the Device model you use, the Kitchen Plus Skill (“Skill”) allows you to control your Device and obtain information via Amazon Alexa.

When you enable the Skill, Philips allows you to connect your Amazon Account to the Philips account you use to login to the App. When connecting your accounts, Philips and Amazon independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. Philips shares account identifiers but does not share your account credentials, including name or email address, with Amazon.

When you speak to Alexa, Amazon sends a written version of your voice commands to Philips together with a unique identifier. We process this information to execute your commands and issue a response in accordance with our Privacy Notice. We share our written response with Amazon so that Amazon can inform you about the outcome of your command in accordance with Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Philips and Alexa may also exchange information on the Device you decide to control through the Skill, including when you update, change or remove a Device.

You understand that your commands and responses may amount to personal data. You also understand that Amazon provides its own services to you and by providing consent, you instruct us to share your personal data with Amazon. Amazon may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence, which may not provide adequate protection to personal data in line with Regulation (EU) 2016/679. You can revoke your consent at any time by disabling the Skill. Please read Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use for further information.

Cross-border transfer

Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you acknowledge the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.

How long do we keep your data?

We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).