SideStream Masks

Specially designed patient masks for adult and pediatric patients are recommended for use with the SideStream high-efficiency nebulizers to enhance drug delivery. These reusable masks are contoured to fit the face.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You get faster treatment times with the SideStream Disposable Nebulizers. They deliver 2.5 ml of drug output within 7 minutes, so patients can spend more time on their normal activities.
Choice of nebulizers to reduce costs
The Reusable Sidestream offers optimal patient care with minimal administrative effort. It can be used for 6 months before replacing. The Disposable Sidestream is less expensive, and can be used in the same manner as the reusable Sidestream, but for no more than 2 weeks.
SideStream Adult Mask for ages 6 and up
This reusable mask attaches to the nebulizer by a swivel connector and is contoured to fit the face. It is recommended for ages 6 and up.
Proven SideStream technology is effective
SideStream’s venturi system enhances output (80% of drug output volume is below 5 microns in size). It also speeds up treatment time by using five aerosol-producing jet holds instead of one, providing additional flow to the patient of up to 16 lpm above compressor output. Traditional nebulizers are limited to the compressor’s flow output.
SideStream Pediatric Mask for ages 5 and under.
This reusable mask attaches to the nebulizer by a swivel connector and is contoured to fit the face. It is recommended for ages 5 and under.
