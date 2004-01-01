Search terms
Targeting with spectral certainty is the next big leap for radiation oncology treatment planning. For the first time, you can have spectral insights and true conventional results in a single scan on a system designed specifically for radiation oncology. Philips Spectral CT 7500 RT promotes accuracy in planning while fitting right into your current radiation oncology workflow so you can continue to enhance patient care.
80 cm gantry bore & 80 cm extended field of view (EFOV)
Always on spectral is easy to use
World’s-first spectral 4D CT
Multimodality Simulation Workspace (MM SIM)**
High-performance table for positional accuracy
Compatible with leading third-party solutions for streamlined treatment workflows
Big Bore RT is designed as a CT simulator to enhance clinical confidence, accelerate time to treat and maximize value of its investment without compromising on patient experience – four dimensions that are essential towards excellent care.
Never underestimate the life-changing power of a fast, confident diagnosis. Now you can lead with spectral speed. Expand patient care with a one-stop solution across radiology, cardiology, oncology, neurology and ED/trauma. Workflow is easy. In one spectral scan you get insightful results quickly, with no special protocols or separate reconstructions required. Scan in seconds as you normally would for conventional CT with immediate access to spectral CT results.
