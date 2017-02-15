搜尋字眼

ZH
EN
1

個人護理產品及家用電器客戶服務中心熱線: 852 2619 9663
按此以獲取更多產品支援 ：特約客戶服務中心地點登記產品保養售後服務 相關資訊。
有關睡眠和呼吸護理產品糾正計劃在香港的最新資訊，請致電熱線852 2873 1232，或按此了解詳情。
有關睡眠和呼吸護理產品糾正計劃在全球的最新資訊，請按此了解詳情。

個人護理產品及家用電器客戶服務中心熱線: 852 2619 9663
按此以獲取更多產品支援 ：特約客戶服務中心地點登記產品保養售後服務 相關資訊。
有關睡眠和呼吸護理產品糾正計劃在香港的最新資訊，請致電熱線852 2873 1232，或按此了解詳情。
有關睡眠和呼吸護理產品糾正計劃在全球的最新資訊，請按此了解詳情。

Together, we make life better

Play icon
  • HX9996 DiamondClean Philips

    Philips Sonicare AI牙刷
    專屬個人化
    潔齒體驗

    了解更多

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    I understand
  • SP9860

    Philips 頂尖電鬚刨
    精密貼面 
    精巧舒適

    了解更多

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    I understand
  • IPL BRI958/00

    Lumea IPL 彩光脫毛器
    肌膚持久淨滑

    了解更多

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    I understand
  • air steam cooker

    Air Steam Cooker 空氣蒸鍋
    嚐盡營養美味

    了解更多

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    I understand
  • HD9870 Philips Airfryer

    Airfryer 健康空氣炸鍋
    減少90%脂肪，100%美味*


    *與傳統飛利浦電炸鍋所烹調的新鮮薯條比較

    了解更多

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    I understand
  • AMF870/35

    Air Performer
    全球首創AI智能
    三合一冷﹑暖風
    空氣清新機

    了解更多

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    I understand
  • navigation icon
  • navigation icon
  • navigation icon
  • navigation icon
  • navigation icon
  • navigation icon

人氣商品

    打破界限
    邁向健康生活

    了解更多
    SkinIQ S9000系列電鬚刨

    SkinIQ S9000系列電鬚刨

    卓越的貼面感
    給你獨一無二的剃鬚體驗

    進一步瞭解
    Philips SenseIQ 智能感溫調控科技

    SenseIQ 護髮系列

     

    感溫、調控、護髮
    個人化秀髮護理

    進一步瞭解
    飛利浦香港Facebook專頁

    飛利浦的Facebook專頁

     

    Philips Hong Kong Facebook

    Philips Men Facebook

    Philips Beauty Facebook

    成為 My Philips 會員

    獲取產品保養期限

    獲取推廣及特惠價

    輕鬆取得產品支援

    立即登記

    隨時為您提供協助!

    為您的產品尋找手冊、常見問題及軟件更新：

    按產品型號搜尋。

    搜尋字眼
    建議結果：
      {words} ({number} products) 的搜尋結果

      我們發現 {number} 款產品在您所在的國家/地區外提供，因此本地推廣不會使用。

      顯示產品 隱藏產品

      我們找到超過 1 個產品。

      請根據產品編號（例如 RQ1280/21）的最後 2 位數字選擇型號。

      產品圖像

      產品說明

      型號

      返回至所有產品

      可在哪裡找到型號？

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

      I understand
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. 版權所有。

      最好通过最新版的 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 查看我们的网站。