Capsule Axon

A single network bridge with up to eight serial ports and small form factor, the Philips Capsule Axon hub provides robust medical device connectivity in areas with a high concentration of beds, including the ICU, PACU and NICU. The Axon delivers device data to the Capsule server via the regular hospital network, where it can be integrated into other intelligent solutions to enhance workflow and aid in clinical decision making.

View product