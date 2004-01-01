Conversion kit including inlets and Allen Keys for NBP Standard Compliance Transition. The procedure of performing a device conversion consists of the exact same steps as when exchanging an NBP device connector (e.g., for repair/maintenance purposes) and is therefore already well established and documented in our Service Guide.
