EPIQ 5 is the new direction for premium ultrasound, featuring an uncompromised level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding general imaging practices
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Advanced workflow for superb ergonomics, amazing mobility
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
Anatomical Intelligence turns images into answers
Fast and effective image fusion and needle navigation
MicroCPA for exceptional small vessel visualization
Shear wave elastography simplifies liver disease assessment
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
TrueVue advanced 3D display
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
Library quiet for small examination rooms
MaxVue high definition display
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand