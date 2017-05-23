Philips ClearVue 650 ultrasound system is versatile and elegant for a variety of settings and types of exams. Best-in-class image quality & intuitive operation set it apart. You get superb quality in 2D imaging and 3D/4D imaging made easy.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Modular design enhances serviceability and reliability
The elegant design of this system hints at the reduced complexity of the system. The modular design means enhanced serviceability, reliability, and sustainability inside a lightweight cart for increased portability and maneuverability. Advanced serviceability features and value-added services are designed to help keep you running at peak performance.
Energy efficient
Energy efficient to help reduce costs
Sustainability at Philips is all about improving the health and wellbeing of individuals and their communities. This system is energy efficient with low power consumption to help save on energy costs. Its low heat dissipation is ideal in smaller rooms which may save on cooling costs.
Range of applications
Range of applications to fit your case mix
This is a platform that can span a range of applications from Ob/Gyn to cardiac, abdominal, and general imaging. This versatile system is designed for superb image quality to enhance diagnostic confidence and for intuitive workflow with features that are sophisticated enough to be simple.
Active Array technology
Active Array technology for image quality
Count on stunning 2D and 3D/4D images with the clarity and detail resolution you need thanks to Active Array technology. It offers advanced 3D/4D functions, like Auto Face Reveal and Fetal STIC. ClearVue 3D/4D capabilities are designed to be easy to use and easy to learn, so that 3D/4D can fit seamlessly into your routine clinical workflow.
Регистрационное удостоверение № РЗН2013/903 Система диагностическая ультразвуковая СlearVue 650, ClearVue 850 с принадлежностями
