Philips ST80i Stress Testing System opens up new paths for productivity & decision-making. Its wireless design, bi-directional connectivity, and advanced decision-making support tools enhance data review, patient care, and efficiency.
|PC Display
|Display Resolution
|Display Size
|Treadmills
|CPET
|Printer
|Ergometers
|Virtual Device Support
|NIBP/SPO2
|ECG Wireless Receiver
|2 Analog + 1 TTL Output
|PC Connection
|Wireless Data Transmission to AIM
|Signal Acquisition Rate
|On-Device Display
|Power
|Power Duration
|Power-Save
|10-Lead Wire, Single Connector Patient Lead Set
|Lengths
|Dimension
|Load Capacity
|Power Supply
|Weight
|AC Mains
|ECG Data
|High Pass
|Low Pass
|Part #: 989803196121
|Part #: 989803195861
|Part #: 989803197451
|Part #: 989803197221
|Part #: 989803180801
|Part #: 989803180121
|Part #: 989803180141
|Part #: 989803180131
|Part #: 989803180151
|Part #: 989803180161
|Part #: 989803180181
|Part #: 989803180171
|Part #: 989803180191
|Part #: 40420A
|Part #: 40493E
|Part #: M1708A
|Part #: M1710A
|Part #: M2481A
|Part #: M2483A
|Part #: M2485A
|Part #: M2486A
|Part #: M2202A
|Part #: 13944B
|LAN or WLAN
|2 RS232 Ports
|Memory
|Hard Disk
|CD-ROM Drive
|External Connectivity
|Keyboard
|Mouse
|Windows 10 Professional
|Philips-Supplied Thermal Printer
|Customer-Supplied Networked Printer
|Customer-Supplied USB Laser Printer
|File Export Formats
|ADT/Orders
|DICOM
|Remote Review
