Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

New
Goldway Reusable NBP Cuff -Adult Thigh (GCF1205)

Goldway

Reusable NBP Cuff -Adult Thigh (GCF1205)

Find similar products

This is an adult thigh non-invasive blood pressure cuff (GCF1205) for use with Goldway patient monitors. Reusable. Limb circumference capacity is 42-54 cm.

Contact us

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand