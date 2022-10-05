By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Superb deliverability¹ is achieved by a combination of changes: smaller tip for greater lesion entry, a hydrophilic coating to reduce friction and a laser-cut hypotube for more flexibility.
Controlled power
Controlled power
The helical nitinol scoring elements wrap the balloon circumferentially to minimize slippage and lock itself to the lesion. This scoring element can deliver up to 25x the force of a non-compliant balloon.³
Controlled power
The helical nitinol scoring elements wrap the balloon circumferentially to minimize slippage and lock itself to the lesion. This scoring element can deliver up to 25x the force of a non-compliant balloon.³
Controlled power
The helical nitinol scoring elements wrap the balloon circumferentially to minimize slippage and lock itself to the lesion. This scoring element can deliver up to 25x the force of a non-compliant balloon.³
The helical nitinol scoring elements wrap the balloon circumferentially to minimize slippage and lock itself to the lesion. This scoring element can deliver up to 25x the force of a non-compliant balloon.³
Strong safety profile
Strong safety profile
The AngioSculptEvo scoring balloon catheter is indicated for the treatment of a hemodynamically significant coronary artery stenosis, including in-stent restenosis.
Strong safety profile
The AngioSculptEvo scoring balloon catheter is indicated for the treatment of a hemodynamically significant coronary artery stenosis, including in-stent restenosis.
Strong safety profile
The AngioSculptEvo scoring balloon catheter is indicated for the treatment of a hemodynamically significant coronary artery stenosis, including in-stent restenosis.
AngioSculpt Evo applies maximum dilation force with less risk of dissection compared to other PTCA balloons.* ² ⁵
Designed for performance
Designed for superior performance
When selecting a scoring balloon catheter for complex PCI cases, deliverability, crossability and dilatation power are key factors. AngioSculpt Evo is designed for exceptional performance in all three factors.
Designed for superior performance
When selecting a scoring balloon catheter for complex PCI cases, deliverability, crossability and dilatation power are key factors. AngioSculpt Evo is designed for exceptional performance in all three factors.
Designed for superior performance
When selecting a scoring balloon catheter for complex PCI cases, deliverability, crossability and dilatation power are key factors. AngioSculpt Evo is designed for exceptional performance in all three factors.
When selecting a scoring balloon catheter for complex PCI cases, deliverability, crossability and dilatation power are key factors. AngioSculpt Evo is designed for exceptional performance in all three factors.
Superb deliverability¹ is achieved by a combination of changes: smaller tip for greater lesion entry, a hydrophilic coating to reduce friction and a laser-cut hypotube for more flexibility.
Controlled power
Controlled power
The helical nitinol scoring elements wrap the balloon circumferentially to minimize slippage and lock itself to the lesion. This scoring element can deliver up to 25x the force of a non-compliant balloon.³
Controlled power
The helical nitinol scoring elements wrap the balloon circumferentially to minimize slippage and lock itself to the lesion. This scoring element can deliver up to 25x the force of a non-compliant balloon.³
Controlled power
The helical nitinol scoring elements wrap the balloon circumferentially to minimize slippage and lock itself to the lesion. This scoring element can deliver up to 25x the force of a non-compliant balloon.³
The helical nitinol scoring elements wrap the balloon circumferentially to minimize slippage and lock itself to the lesion. This scoring element can deliver up to 25x the force of a non-compliant balloon.³
Strong safety profile
Strong safety profile
The AngioSculptEvo scoring balloon catheter is indicated for the treatment of a hemodynamically significant coronary artery stenosis, including in-stent restenosis.
Strong safety profile
The AngioSculptEvo scoring balloon catheter is indicated for the treatment of a hemodynamically significant coronary artery stenosis, including in-stent restenosis.
Strong safety profile
The AngioSculptEvo scoring balloon catheter is indicated for the treatment of a hemodynamically significant coronary artery stenosis, including in-stent restenosis.
AngioSculpt Evo applies maximum dilation force with less risk of dissection compared to other PTCA balloons.* ² ⁵
Designed for performance
Designed for superior performance
When selecting a scoring balloon catheter for complex PCI cases, deliverability, crossability and dilatation power are key factors. AngioSculpt Evo is designed for exceptional performance in all three factors.
Designed for superior performance
When selecting a scoring balloon catheter for complex PCI cases, deliverability, crossability and dilatation power are key factors. AngioSculpt Evo is designed for exceptional performance in all three factors.
Designed for superior performance
When selecting a scoring balloon catheter for complex PCI cases, deliverability, crossability and dilatation power are key factors. AngioSculpt Evo is designed for exceptional performance in all three factors.
When selecting a scoring balloon catheter for complex PCI cases, deliverability, crossability and dilatation power are key factors. AngioSculpt Evo is designed for exceptional performance in all three factors.
** Therapeutic portion (the balloon and scoring element) have not changed
1. D051336 AngioSculpt Evo Marketing Claims Report.
2. Costa JR, Mintz GS, Carlier SG, et al. Nonrandomized comparison of coronary stenting under intravascular ultrasound guidance of direct stenting without predilation versus conventional predilation with a semi-compliant balloon versus predilation with a new scoring balloon. Am J Cardiol. 2007;100:812-817.
3. AngioSculpt Test Report SR-1571.A (2012)
4. AngioSculpt Test Report SR-1571 (2008)
5. Fonseca A, Costa JR, Abizaid A, et al. Intravascular ultrasound assessment of the novel AngioSculpt Scoring Balloon Catheter for the treatment of complex coronary lesions. J Invasive Cardiol. 2008; 20:1.
AngioSculpt Evo PTCA important safety information.
The AngioSculpt Evo scoring balloon catheter is indicated for use in the treatment of hemodynamically significant coronary artery stenosis, including in-stent restenosis and complex type C lesions, for the purpose of improving myocardial perfusion.
The AngioSculpt Evo catheter should not be used for coronary artery lesions unsuitable for treatment by percutaneous revascularization, and coronary artery spasm in the absence of a significant stenosis.
Possible adverse effects include, but are not limited to: death; heart attack (acute myocardial infarction); embolism, total occlusion of the treated coronary artery; coronary artery dissection, perforation, rupture, or injury; pericardial tamponade; no/slow reflow of treated vessel; emergency coronary arterybypass (CABG); emergency percutaneous coronary intervention; CVA/stroke/embolic stroke; pseudoaneurysm; restenosis of the dilated vessel; unstable angina; thromboembolism or retained device components; irregular heart rhythm (arrhythmias, including life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias); severe low (hypotension)/high (hypertension) blood pressure; coronary artery spasm; hemorrhage or hematoma; need for blood transfusion; surgical repair of vascular access site; creation of a pathway for blood flow between the artery and the vein in the groin (arteriovenous fistula); drug reactions, allergic reactions to x-ray dye (contrast medium); and infection. This information is not intended to replace a discussion with your healthcare provider on the benefits and risks of this procedure to you.
Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.