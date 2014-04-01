Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

IntelliVue MP80/90 Flatscreen Wall Mounting Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP80/90 Flatscreen Wall Mounting VHC Flush Wall

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP80/90 Display on a wall.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(3... || 1
VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

VHC Variable Height Channel and 12"(300mm) Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-21 12"(300mm); M Series Pivot Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device
VHC Variable Height Channel Support A... || 1
VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm

VHC Variable Height Channel Support Arm

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: FWM-0001-36; 24"(600mm) Variable Height Channel with 32-36 lb.(150N) counterbalance and 8"(200mm) vertical travel. GCX P/N: AG-0019-20; 8"(200mm) M Series Pivt Arm Kit with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

Brochure (3)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand