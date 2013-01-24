Home
Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution

Avalon FM20 and FM30 Philips FM20 and FM30 Bed Hanger

Mounting solution

Learn more about the bed hanger available for the Avalon FM20/30 fetal monitor.

Philips Avalon FM20/30: Bed Hanger
M2740A B01 FM20/30 Bed Hanger Kit includes: Hook allows FM20/30 to be hung from a bed rail; rubber pads allow FM20/30 to be placed at an angle on a table.

