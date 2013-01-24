By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
M1095A 10" Flat Screen, swing arm mount for step free rotation
Krömker Type - No.: 5077-00-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; swing arm mount 220mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).
Krömker Type - No.: 5076-00-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; swing arm mount 340mm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).
Krömker Type - No.: 5073-00-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; swing arm mount 340mm; adaption for Dovetail Interface (Ohmeda).
M1095A 10" Flat Screen, flexible mount for step free focus
Krömker Type - No.: 5075-00-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; flexible mount 384mm upper and 312mm lower arm; adaption for 25x10mm and 30x10mm horizontal rail; adaption for GCX Wall Channel; adaption with T-slot adapter (Dräger Julian only).
Krömker Type - No.: 5074-00-0-000 consists of Flat screen adapter; flexible mount 384mm upper and 312mm lower arm; adaption for Dovetail Interface (Ohmeda).
