TeleMon Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the types of mounts available for mounting the Philips TeleMon patient monitor to a wall.

Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-20: 12" (30.48 cm) M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: slide/adapter for Philips's power supply holster and channel cover; allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide. Includes Channel Cover, shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.

Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-09: Flush M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: Slide/Adapter for Philips's power supply holster and Channel Cover; allows tilt/swivel adjustments; shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.

Philips TeleMon: M Series Pivot Arm Wall Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-20: 12" (30.48 cm) M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: slide/adapter for Philips's power supply holster and channel cover; allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide. Includes Channel Cover, shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.

Philips TeleMon: M Series Flush Wall Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0006-09: Flush M Series Pivot Arm wall mount for Telemon; includes: Slide/Adapter for Philips's power supply holster and Channel Cover; allows tilt/swivel adjustments; shown with optional 19" (48.26 cm) wall channel.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

  • *Contact GCX for options available to adapt wall channels to headwall systems.

