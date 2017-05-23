By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
IntelliVue MX800: Dräger Fabius GS Premium Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-04 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm (for Fabius GS or Fabius GS Premium). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 6" (15.2 cm) Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); MX800 Mounting Adapter; Top Shelf Plate with Camlock rails for AGM or G5; counterweight kit.
Dräger Fabius GS Premium Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 Kit Includes: Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an Anesthesia Machine.
