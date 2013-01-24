Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX500/MX550 ITD Roll Stand Mount

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about a roll stand, including a tilt and swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 monitor.

Contact us
Features
Roll stand: Mounting kit
Roll stand: Mounting kit

Roll stand: Mounting kit

ITD part no. RS.4903.801 Kit includes: Roll stand with 5 stabilizers; handle; basket; vertical holder; strain relief in the hub of the base; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550.

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Specifications

Additional information
Additional information
Finish, handle and vertical holder
  • medium aqua accent, powder-coated
Finish, rollstand and tilt and swivel unit
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
  • 14 kg / 30,8 lbs
Height, rollstand
  • 1293 mm
Maximum load, rollstand
  • 50 kg / 110,2 lbs
Maximum load, basket
  • 3 kg / 6,6 lbs

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand