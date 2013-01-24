Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm Image-guided therapy system

Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm

Image-guided therapy system

Find similar products

This ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. Its compact set-up provides a highly cost-effective environment, ready for the procedures of the future. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.

Contact us

Specifications

Geo
Geo
Iso-center to floor
  • 106.5 cm (41.9 inch)
Transversal movement
  • Movement range is 236 cm (92.9 inch)
Longitudinal movement
  • Movement ranges are 285 cm (112.2 inch), 455 cm (179.1 inch) or 635 cm (250 inch)
C-arm rotation angles
  • In head-end position: 120° LAO, 185° RAO. In side position: 90° LAO, 90° RAO.
C-arm rotation speed
  • Speed up to 25°/sec and 40°/sec for rotational scan in side position.
C-arm angulation angles
  • In head-end position: 90° cranial, 90° caudal. In side position: 185° cranial, 120° caudal.
C-arm angulation  speed
  • In head-end position: up to 25°/sec. In side position: up to 25°/sec.
Focal spot to iso-center
  • 81 cm (31.9 inch)
Source Image Distance
  • 89.5 - 119.5 cm (35.2 - 47 inch)
C-arm depth
  • 90 cm (35.43 inch)
Monitor options - Boom
Monitor options - Boom
2 Fold MCS
  • 2x 27" Full HD widescreen
4 Fold MCS
  • 3 or 4x 27" Full HD widescreen
FlexVision MCS
  • 1x 58" screen with 8 Megapixel
Table
Table
Height
  • 74 cm - 102 cm (29.1 inch - 40.2 inch)
Length
  • 319 cm (125.6 inch)
Width
  • 50 cm (19.7 inch)
Long. float range
  • 120 cm (47.2 inch)
Lat. float range
  • 36 cm (14.2 inch)
Max table load
  • 325 kg (715 lbs)
Max patient weight
  • 250 kg (551 lbs)
Monitor options – rail suspension
Monitor options – rail suspension
2 Fold MCS
  • 2 Fold MCS 2x 27" Full HD widescreen
4 Fold MCS
  • 4 Fold MCS 3 or 4x 27" Full HD widescreen
6 Fold MCS
  • 6 Fold MCS 3 or 4x 27" Full HD widescreen + 2x 27"
FlexVision MCS
  • FlexVision MCS 1x 58" screen with 8 Megapixel
FlexVision MCS
  • FlexVision MCS 1x 58" screen + 2x 27" Full HD widescreen
Monitor options – 3rd party boom
Monitor options – 3rd party boom
Monitor Option
  • 1 or 2x 27" or 32" Full HD
  • 1. Compared to the suites with Azurion 7 C20. Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated suite environment after approximately 20 minutes of practicing C-arm and table positioning.
  • 2. Philips Azurion Simulation Study 2016 - 12NC 452299123041 - FEB 2017. Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.
  • 3. IMV ServiceTrak 2018 X-ray Cardiovascular Systems.
  • 4. Based on the comparison between remotely connected and non-remotely connected systems. Data sample from 2018 for Allura FD and Azurion systems (n=9955).
  • 5. The related tests were performed by three users with different background and experience level. The test timings were performed using a frontal plane of an Azurion biplane R2.1 system (FD20/15N, STM-1713 (Dick Bruna), location QL-1).

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand