SmartCT Soft Tissue
CT-like visualization
Direct-to-angio suite
  • Philips SmartCT in endovascular aortic repair (EVAR)
  • Standard Product Photograph
  • Philips SmartCT Soft Tissue on Azurion 7 C20
  • Customer testimonial: Advancing aortic procedures with Philips Smart CT soft tissue
  • Philips SmartCT in transarterial chemoembolization (TACE)
  • Philips SmartCT in stroke

SmartCT Soft Tissue

CT-like visualization
Direct-to-angio suite
SmartCT Soft Tissue offers a Cone Beam CT (CBCT) acquisition technique augmented with step-by-step guidance, Advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools all accessible on the touch screen module at table side. To support you in acquiring CBCT images first-time right and to streamline your workflow, you are guided through key steps. Once the CBCT scan is successfully performed, the acquired 3D image is automatically displayed in the SmartCT 3D visualization tool with the adequate rendering settings and the 3D measurement tools tailored for the selected 3D protocol.

Clinical image gallery

Features
Get step-by-step guidance to simplify CBCT acquisition​
To help all clinical users achieve superb 3D images, regardless of their level of experience, SmartCT Soft Tissue provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition. This includes room set-up, isocentering the system, and suggesting a suitable contrast injection and X-ray acquisition protocol[1].
Get step-by-step guidance to simplify CBCT acquisition​
Interact with your CBCT image at tableside
Once acquired, SmartCT Soft Tissue automatically displays the CBCT image on the touchscreen module and FlexVision within seconds for direct review at tableside[2].
Interact with your CBCT image at tableside
Control advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools at tableside
Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent on DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[3-5].
Control advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools at tableside

Documentation

SmartCT Product Brochure
PDF|11.38 MB

Related products

  • SmartCT 3D visualization and measurement solution
    SmartCT
    Philips Image Guided Therapy clinical application software SmartCT enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab. Once acquired, 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds on the touchscreen module in the corresponding rendering mode. On the same touchscreen, the user can easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualizations and measurement tools. SmartCT also brings advanced measurements and visualization to your fingertips for high image quality, supporting your diagnosis[1-3] and better patient treatment outcomes[4-6].​
  • Azurion 7 B20/15 Image Guided Therapy System Biplane
    Azurion 7 B20/15
    Philips Azurion system allows you to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.
  • Azurion 7 M20 Image Guided Therapy System Monoplane Ceiling/Floor Mounted
    Azurion 7 M20
    Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
  • Azurion 5 M20 Image Guided Therapy System Monoplane Ceiling/Floor Mounted
    Azurion 5 M20
    Elevate your interventional capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 20'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at table side for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
  • SmartCT Angio Advanced 3D visualization
    SmartCT Angio
    SmartCT Angio offers a 3D-RA (3D rotational angiography) acquisition protocol that provides extensive 3D visualization of bone and vessels based on a single contrast-enhanced rotational angiogram. Its high-resolution 3D reconstructions provide critical information about depth and the relationship of one vessel to another to support accurate assessment of bone and vasculature.
  • SmartCT Roadmap Live 3D image guidance tool
    SmartCT Roadmap
    SmartCT Roadmap facilitates interventions by providing live 3D image guidance that can be segmented to emphasize target vessel and lesions, aiding guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures. All controlled via the touch screen at the table.
  • SmartCT Vaso High-resolution, contrast enhanced CBCT acquisition
    SmartCT Vaso
    SmartCT Vaso enables high-contrast and high-resolution imaging of cerebral vasculature based on a 3D rotational scan and an intra-arterial contrast injection. This technique enhances the visualization of endovascular stents, flow diverters, or other devices, as well as vessel morphology down to the perforator level.
  • SmartCT Dual Viewer​ 3D volume comparison and fusion solution​
    SmartCT Dual Viewer​
    SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis and treatment planning (segmentation for example, manual feeder detection). Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard. There is also no need to switch applications because the entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and postprocessing can be done in SmartCT and on the TSM.
  • SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical Neuro imaging technology
    SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical
    SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical creates CBCT images to help spot soft tissue changes in the Angio suite. The new protocol with dual-axis acquisition trajectory and improved reconstruction software results in images with improved image appearance compared to conventional cone beam acquisition techniques. SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical is our improved CBCT protocol for neurovascular care with a fast 8 secs trajectory, metal artifact and motion compensation algorithms to further improve image quality.
  • SmartCT Dual Phase Cerebral Neuro imaging technology
    SmartCT Dual Phase Cerebral
    The Dual Phase Cerebral acquisition offers two consecutive contrast-enhanced cone beam CT scans of the brain. In the case of a stroke patient with a suspected large vessel occlusion, this type of acquisition allows identification of the vessel occlusion in the first phase, and the presence of collateral vessels in the second phase. This acquisition can be done with an intra-arterial as well as with intravenous contrast injection.
Disclaimer
SmartCT R3.0 is subject to regulatory clearance and may not be available in all markets. Contact your sales representative for more details.
1. It is the operator’s responsibility to select the appropriate contrast agent depending on the clinical application. For more information about the indications for use of the contrast agent, refer to the instructions for use of the applicable contrast agent.
2. 3D reconstructions at higher resolution settings may take longer.
3. Ribo et al, Direct Transfer to Angiosuite to Reduce Door-To-Puncture Time in Thrombectomy for Acute Stroke, J Neurointerv Surg , 2018, 10 (3), 221-224
4. Fagan et al., MultiModality 3-dimensional image integration for Congenital Cardiac Catheterization. Methodist Debakey Cardiovasc J. 2014, 10 (2), 68-76
5. Hirotaka Hasegawa et al, Integration of rotational angiography enables better dose planning in Gamma Knife radiosurgery for brain arteriovenous malformations, J Neurosurg (Suppl) 129:17–25, 2018
6. Schernthaner et al., Feasibility of a Modified Cone-Beam CT Rotation Trajectory to Improve Liver Periphery Visualization during Transarterial Chemoembolization, Radiology, 2015carcinoma: comparison with intravenous contrast-enhanced, biphasic, dynamic MDCT. European Radiology. 22(4):872-9. DOI: 10.1007/s00330-011-2324-y
7. Higashihara, H., Osuga, K., Onishi, H., Nakamoto, A., Tsuboyama, T., Maeda, N., … Tomiyama, N. (2012). Diagnostic accuracy of C-arm CT during selective transcatheter angiography for hepatocellular carcinoma: comparison with intravenous contrast-enhanced, biphasic, dynamic MDCT. European Radiology. 22(4):872-9. DOI: 10.1007/s00330-011-2324-y.
8. Loffroy, R., Lin, M., Rao, P., Bhagat, N., Noordhoek, N., Radaelli, A., ... Geschwind, J.F. (2012). Comparing the detectability of hepatocellular carcinoma by C-arm dualphase cone-beam computed tomography during hepatic arteriography with conventional contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging. CardioVascular and Interventional Radiology. 35(1):97-104. DOI: 10.1007/s00270-011-0118-x
9. Miyayama, S., Yamashiro, M., Hashimoto, M. et al. Comparison of Local Control in Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization of Hepatocellular Carcinoma ≤6 cm With or Without Intraprocedural Monitoring of the Embolized Area Using Cone-Beam Computed Tomography. Cardiovasc Intervent Radiol 37, 388–395