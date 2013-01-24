Transform the way patients engage with services, improve the efficiency and coordination of care, and support people to manage their health and wellbeing.
Philips IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) is an advanced clinical decision support and documentation solution. Specializing in the complex critical care environment, ICCA works with other documentation systems and features interoperability that supports patient documentation throughout the continuum of care.
Synthesize patient data and translate it into meaningful information to help identify patients most at-risk at any given moment and allocate resources accordingly.
Philips acute telehealth platforms combine people, process and technology to enable a co-located team of intensivists and critical care nurses to remotely monitor patients in the ICU regardless of patient location, helping to optimize care costs and enhance staff communication and collaboration.

