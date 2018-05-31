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WeatherVisionHeadlight bulb

12972WVS2

Feel safe, drive safe

Philips WeatherVision halogen headlamp offers up to 60% more yellow light* improving your visibility to drive safely through bad weather conditions such as rain, fog and snow. It is ECE compliant** for road legal usage.

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Ultimate yellow light

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V,55 W

Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

Homogeneous yellow light for better contrast on the road

Homogeneous yellow light for better contrast on the road

With homogeneous yellow coating, WeatherVision offers the ultimate yellow light that penetrates better in adverse weather conditions to ensure a safer drive.

Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass ideal for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity at the same time.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to standard halogen bulbs

  2. Application varies per bulb type