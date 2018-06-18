Discontinued
191S8LHSB2/69
Reliable and essential
Our S Line monitor delivers business efficiency. Features like Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes and increases your productivity.
S Line
18.5" / 47 cm
1366x768 HD
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
The monitor may look different from feature images.