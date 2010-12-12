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Discontinued

LED monitor with Touch Control

246EL2SBH/00

Great gaming experience on your big LED display !

This big 246EL2 Full HD display with Touch controls is ready to engage you in the gaming world

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Great gaming experience on your big LED display !

  • 23.6" (59.9 cm) E-line

  • Full HD

Glossy finish to enhance your decor

An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p resolution

Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.

Technical Specifications

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