Discontinued
A5PRO/00
Professional DJ Headphones
5-time World’s Best DJ winner, Armin van Buuren collaborated with Philips to bring you the A5-PRO headphones. Backed by his experience, the A5 is engineered to meet the highest standards and demands of international DJs and industry pros.
50mm drivers/ closed-back
Over-ear
Supra-aural cushions
Full folding
High powered 50mm neodymium drivers are engineered for 3500mW power handling – no matter what the source is. Sound delivery is clear, dynamic and distortion-free even at high volumes or with high audio input power.
Designed with the professional DJ in mind, the earpieces on these headphones can each rotate 90° – for convenient one-ear listening while track mixing. The swivel can also be put to good use even in more casual listening, when temporary attention has to be paid to outside sounds.
The Philips A5-PRO combines robust construction with exceptional fit. With its hard anodized-finish and sturdy yet lightweight aluminum structure, it is the perfect companion to withstand any active DJ environment.