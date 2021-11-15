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Discontinued

MinicellsBattery

A76P5B/40

Top quality technology for small devices

Provides a long lasting performance in everyday small electronic devices

See all benefits

Top quality technology for small devices

  • Alkaline

Reliable for long term performance

In manufacturing excellent technology is being used to guarantee a reliable and long term performance.

The battery remains fresh for use for up to 3 years

Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

Power solution for a variety of calculators and toys

Power solution for a variety of calculators, toys and keyless entry systems, photo equipment and other electronic devices.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 242.1 kB
  • 18 June 2026