AC4004/00
A healthier sleep, always
Get your better night's sleep with the Philips air purifier. Its dedicated Sleep mode with dimmed indicators quietly cleans the air of bacteria and allergens. The healthy air protect alert and lock assure you of healthy air always.See all benefits
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This Philips purifier operates very quietly and dimmed lights, to allow you to sleep undisturbed. The purifier switches to lower activity level, the fan speed and noise level are reduced and the energy consumption is minimised.
Healthy air protect alert warns you timely when you have to replace a new filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full.
Healthy air protect lock function ensures you healthy air always. It shuts off the purifier when healthy air can no longer be guaranteed. When one of the filters is almost full and has to be cleaned or replaced, the Healthy air protect alert warns you to replace or clean filter. When users do not replace concerned filter, the appliance stops operating and the appliance is locked.
Fully automatic operation ensures hassle-free functioning. The built-in sensor (particle) measures the air quality in the room and automatically selects the appropriate speed setting to guarantee the best possible air quality in your rooms. The multiple color indicators inform you on the actual air quality, and will be red, deep purple and purple if the air quality is not yet good enough, and blue when the air is clean and healthy again.
4-step light indicators clearly show air quality level: Blue - Very Good; Deep Purple - Good; Purple - Fair; Red - Bad
The professional filtration system cleans air of harmful agents in 4 stages: In stage 1,the antibacterial pre-filter catches big particles like hair and dust. In stage 2, the HEPA and multi-care filter combination removes ultrafine particles larger than 20nm including some viruses*. In stage 3, the activated carbon filter effectively removes odors and harmful gases. In stage 4, the HEPA filter with its antibacterial coating filters out fine dust and eliminates germs and mould.
Fully automatic operation ensures hassle-free functioning. The built-in sensor (particle) measures the air quality in the room and automatically selects the appropriate speed setting to guarantee the best possible air quality in your rooms.
Appliance operates for a set number of hours and automatically switches off when set time has elapsed.
The built-in sensor (particle) measures the air quality in the room and automatically selects the appropriate speed setting to guarantee the best possible air quality in your rooms. The multiple color indicators inform you on the actual air quality, and will be red, deep purple and purple if the air quality is not yet good enough, and blue when the air is clean and healthy again.
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Design and finishing
Replacement
Performance
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