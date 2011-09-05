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    Air purifier

    AC4014/00

    Healthy air always

    Breathe healthy air with the Philips air purifier. Its advanced filtration system filters out bacteria, allergens and harmful agents. The Healthy air protect alert assures you of healthy air always.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD2,698.00

    Air purifier

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    Healthy air always

    Purifier with healthy air protect alert

    • CADR 279 m³/h
    • PM2.5 removal rate >99%
    Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality

    Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality

    Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality

    Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

    Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

    Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.

    3-step light indicators clearly show air quality level

    3-step light indicators clearly show air quality level

    3-step light indicators clearly show air quality level: Blue-Good; Purple- Fair; Red- Bad.

    3-step fan speed lets you to adjust air flow to your liking

    3-step fan speed lets you to adjust air flow to your liking

    3-step fan speed lets you to adjust the air flow to your liking

    1/4/8 hours easy-to-set timer

    1/4/8 hours easy-to-set timer

    Appliance operates for a set number of hours and automatically switches off when set time has elapsed.

    With advanced filtration system

    The advanced filtration system eliminates harmful agents in three stages: In stage 1, the antibacterial pre-filter catches big particles like human hair. In stage 2, the activated carbon filter effectively removes odors and harmful gases. In stage 3, the HEPA filter with its antibacterial coating filters out fine dust and eliminates germs and mould.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      ABS plastic
      Front cover
      white

    • Logistic data

      Country of origin
      China
      EAN F box (China)
      87 1010355285 7
      12 NC (China)
      883 4014 00710
      12 NC (Hong Kong)
      883 4014 00450
      EAN F box (Hong Kong)
      87 1010356269 6

    • Interactivity

      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Air quality sensor(s)
      particle
      Cord length
      2.3  m
      Noise level
      35 (Lowest speed) - 61 (Highest speed)  dB
      Wattage
      30  W

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      6.1  kg
      Product dimensions (W x D x H)
      350 x 196 x 623  mm
      F-box weight (incl. product)
      8.1  kg
      F-box dimensions (W x D x H)
      440 x 275 x 715  mm

    • Replacement

      AC filter
      AC4143
      HEPA filter
      AC4144

    • Performance

      CADR (cigarette smoke)
      279 m³/h **
      Filters out PM2.5
      >99% ***
      Filters out bacteria
      >99.9% ****

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    • * Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008, cigarrette smoke used as the particle pollutants
    • ** Tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, inhalable particles of size smaller than 2.5um as particles pollutants sampled in mass concentration, initial concentration 5.0¡À0.5mg/m3, testing time 1hr
    • *** Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria

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