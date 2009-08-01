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    Air purifier

    AC4074/00

    Healthy air always

    Breathe healthy air with Philips stylish air purifier. Its professional filtration system filters out bacteria, allergens and harmful agents. The healthy air protect alert and lock assure you of healthy air always.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD3,988.00

    Air purifier

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    Healthy air always

    with healthy air protect lock

    • CADR 298 m³/h
    • PM2.5 removal rate >99%
    Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

    Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

    Healthy air protect alert warns you timely when you have to replace a new filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full.

    Healthy air protect lock ensures healthy air always

    Healthy air protect lock ensures healthy air always

    Healthy air protect lock function ensures you healthy air always. It shuts off the purifier when healthy air can no longer be guaranteed. When one of the filters is almost full and has to be cleaned or replaced, the Healthy air protect alert warns you to replace or clean filter. When users do not replace concerned filter, the appliance stops operating and the appliance is locked.

    Smart Night mode lowers activity level during the night

    Smart Night mode lowers activity level during the night

    In Auto mode, the appliance automatically switches to Night mode when the room becomes dark. Under the Night mode, the appliance switches to lower activity level, the lights go out (except Power On/Off light) , the fan speed and noise level are reduced and the energy consumption is minimised. If the room becomes bright again for 5 minutes or longer, the appliance resumes normal operation. In Night mode, the auto control is still active. If the air is clean, the appliance stops running. If the air quality deteriorates, the appliance is activated with lower activity and lights still out.

    4-step light indicators clearly show air quality level

    4-step light indicators clearly show air quality level

    4-step light indicators clearly show air quality level: Blue - Very Good; Deep Purple - Good; Purple - Fair; Red - Bad

    5-step fan speed allows you to adjust speed level you want

    5-step fan speed allows you to adjust speed level you want

    5-step fan speed allows you to adjust speed level you want (fan speed indicators on control panel and the ring)

    Boost power function cleans air quickly at high speed

    When in BoostPower mode, the high fan speed quickly purifies the air.

    Fully automatic operation ensures hassle-free functioning

    Fully automatic operation ensures hassle-free functioning. The built-in sensor (particle) measures the air quality in the room and automatically selects the appropriate speed setting to guarantee the best possible air quality in your rooms. The multiple color indicator informs you on the actual air quality, and will be red, deep purple and purple if the air quality is not yet good enough, and blue when the air is clean and healthy again.

    With professional filtration system

    The professional filtration system cleans air of harmful agents in 4 stages: In stage 1,the antibacterial pre-filter catches big particles like hair and dust. In stage 2, the HEPA and multi-care filter combination removes ultrafine particles larger than 20nm including some viruses*. In stage 3, the activated carbon filter effectively removes odors and harmful gases. In stage 4, the HEPA filter with its antibacterial coating filters out fine dust and eliminates germs and mould.

    Smart sensor gives you feedback on indoor air quality

    Fully automatic operation ensures hassle-free functioning. The built-in sensor (particle) measures the air quality in the room and automatically selects the appropriate speed setting to guarantee the best possible air quality in your rooms.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      ABS plastic
      Control panel
      silver metallic
      Deco Ring
      alluminium
      Fan speed indicators
      on control panel
      Front cover
      frosted almond

    • Logistic data

      Country of origin
      Korea
      EAN F box (China)
      87 1010345908 8
      12 NC (China)
      883 4074 00711
      12 NC (Hong Kong)
      883 4074 00451
      EAN F box (Hong Kong)
      87 1010345906 4

    • Interactivity

      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Air quality sensor(s)
      particle
      Cord length
      2  m
      Noise level
      20 (Silent) - 50 (Boost Power)  dB
      Wattage
      47  W

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      7.2  kg
      Product dimensions (W x D x H)
      200 x 355 x 640  mm
      F-box weight (incl. product)
      9.5  kg
      F-box dimensions (W x D x H)
      290 x 450 x 740  mm

    • Replacement

      AC filter
      AC4143
      Formaldehyde filter
      AC4142
      HEPA filter
      AC4144

    • Performance

      Filters out PM2.5
      >99%***
      Filters out bacteria
      >99.9%****
      CADR (cigarette smoke)**
      298  m³/h

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    • According to publications of World Health Organization, the avian influenza, human influenza viruses and Legionella are larger than 20 nanometers.
    • * Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008, cigarrette smoke used as the particle pollutants
    • ** Tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, inhalable particles of size smaller than 2.5um as particles pollutants sampled in mass concentration, initial concentration 5.0¡À0.5mg/m3, testing time 1hr
    • *** Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria

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