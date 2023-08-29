ACR2142SFD/30
Make the air around you more fluid.
7 Blade airfoil bionic fan blade, natural soft wind more light sound；Simple disassembly, platform dual use；Two kinds of control, easy to operate； Low noise and no disturbance.
7 Blade airfoil fan blade
Left and right air supply
Platform dual use
Third speed wind speed
Excellent motor in the use process to a greater extent to reduce the generation of noise, do not cause too much burden on the ear, hear is pleasant, feel is comfortable, cool into the body, pleasure in the heart.
7. The bionic blade of the airfoil is blended with different cutting angles to simulate the natural soft wind and keep people cool.
The air flow will be evenly cut, conveying cool wind is strong and soft, comfortable and cool.