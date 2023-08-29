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  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph

Series 2000Stand air circulator fan

ACR2142SFD/30

Make the air around you more fluid.

7 Blade airfoil bionic fan blade, natural soft wind more light sound；Simple disassembly, platform dual use；Two kinds of control, easy to operate； Low noise and no disturbance.

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A cool breeze surrounds the room.

Make the air around you more fluid.

  • 7 Blade airfoil fan blade

  • Left and right air supply

  • Platform dual use

  • Third speed wind speed

Say goodbye to the noise and create library-like silence.

Excellent motor in the use process to a greater extent to reduce the generation of noise, do not cause too much burden on the ear, hear is pleasant, feel is comfortable, cool into the body, pleasure in the heart.

7 Blade airfoil bionic fan, natural soft wind sound

7. The bionic blade of the airfoil is blended with different cutting angles to simulate the natural soft wind and keep people cool.

3 speed wind, comfortable and delicate.

The air flow will be evenly cut, conveying cool wind is strong and soft, comfortable and cool.

Technical Specifications

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