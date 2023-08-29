ACR2242CFD/30
Warm breeze in hot summer
Large twist Angle fan blade, long distance air supply, strong wind soft delivery; 5m remote control, one click to enjoy cool; Removal lift，adapt to multiple scenes.
Large twist Angle fan blade
Third speed wind speed
5m remote control
Removal lift
Removal liftSimple disassembly design, easy to achieve platform use, adapt to multiple scenes.
Remote control, no need to get up, gently press, enjoy cool
The air flow will be evenly cut, conveying cool wind is strong and soft, comfortable and cool.