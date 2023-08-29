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Series 2000Stand air circulator fan

ACR2242CFD/30

Warm breeze in hot summer

Large twist Angle fan blade, long distance air supply, strong wind soft delivery; 5m remote control, one click to enjoy cool; Removal lift，adapt to multiple scenes.

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Circulate air for rapid cooling

Warm breeze in hot summer

  • Large twist Angle fan blade

  • Third speed wind speed

  • 5m remote control

  • Removal lift

Simple disassembly, platform dual use.

Removal liftSimple disassembly design, easy to achieve platform use, adapt to multiple scenes.

5 meters remote control, cool and easy to enjoy one key.

Remote control, no need to get up, gently press, enjoy cool

3 speed wind, comfortable and delicate.

The air flow will be evenly cut, conveying cool wind is strong and soft, comfortable and cool.

Technical Specifications

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