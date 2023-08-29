ProductsSupport
zh/en
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph

Series 2000Tower fan

ACR2244TF/30

Quiet and cool enjoyment

Wide angle blowing, large area of cooling; APP remote control, shorten the distance between you and your home;12 hours timer, make your own cooling plan; vertical design, save your space and fit with the home style.

See all benefits

Gentle breeze, enjoy coolness the whole summer

Quiet and cool enjoyment

  • wide angle blowing

  • App remote control

  • 12 hours timer

  • vertical design, save space

Easy to move with the handle

Easy to move with the handle. Easy for elder and children to carry.

screen-out function gives you a good sleep.

screen-out function, lightless night, let you have a good night.

Left and right swing, wide angle blowing.

With the right swing angle, releasing large area of coolness, improving air flow, quickly reduces the indoor temperature, and fills everywhere with coolness and comfort.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips