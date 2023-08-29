ACR2244TF/30
Quiet and cool enjoyment
Wide angle blowing, large area of cooling; APP remote control, shorten the distance between you and your home;12 hours timer, make your own cooling plan; vertical design, save your space and fit with the home style.
wide angle blowing
App remote control
12 hours timer
vertical design, save space
Easy to move with the handle. Easy for elder and children to carry.
screen-out function, lightless night, let you have a good night.
With the right swing angle, releasing large area of coolness, improving air flow, quickly reduces the indoor temperature, and fills everywhere with coolness and comfort.