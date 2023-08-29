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  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph

Series 4000Stand air circulator fan

ACR4142CF/30

Make the air around you more fluid

DC motor, strong wind, stable air supply, low consumption and low noise; Wide area sweep wind, large area release cool; You can set the 24-hour timer based on your requirements.

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A cool breeze surrounds the room

Make the air around you more fluid

  • DC motor

  • Wide-angle air supply

  • 24 speed wind speed

  • Multiple control modes

Solid chassis, not easy to tip, use at ease.

Chassis design is stable and not easy to fall, intimate more safe.

Light and upright, indoor summer aesthetic

Vertical streamline modeling does not take up space, the artistic presentation between the square inch, the connection point between people and cool.

Air conditioning good companion, long blow no headache.

Stir the air, balance the indoor temperature, quickly cool the whole house; Say goodbye to the discomfort of room temperature in the middle of the night and sleep through the night for comfort and energy saving.

Technical Specifications

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