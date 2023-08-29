ACR4142CF/30
Make the air around you more fluid
DC motor, strong wind, stable air supply, low consumption and low noise; Wide area sweep wind, large area release cool; You can set the 24-hour timer based on your requirements.
DC motor
Wide-angle air supply
24 speed wind speed
Multiple control modes
Chassis design is stable and not easy to fall, intimate more safe.
Vertical streamline modeling does not take up space, the artistic presentation between the square inch, the connection point between people and cool.
Stir the air, balance the indoor temperature, quickly cool the whole house; Say goodbye to the discomfort of room temperature in the middle of the night and sleep through the night for comfort and energy saving.