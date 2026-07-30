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  • RO, hot, cold, and ice-making all in one! RO, hot, cold, and ice-making all in one! RO, hot, cold, and ice-making all in one!

    Philips Water Dispenser

    ADD6991WH/90

    RO, hot, cold, and ice-making all in one!

    The all-round dispenser integrates RO purification, heating, cooling, and ice-making in one. You can enjoy a bucket of pure-tasting ice, and purified water with minerals from 5°C to 100°C on demand.

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    Philips Water Dispenser

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    RO, hot, cold, and ice-making all in one!

    • Countertop
    • Reverse osmosis filtration
    • Ambient, hot, chilled, ice
    • 6L tap water tank

    Aquaporin Inside technology filters water better than before

    Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate nature’s own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.

    Fresh boiling hot water on demand within seconds

    The fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks. Different from other instant heating dispensers, our special design achieves true boiling in the heating element, giving you extra hot water.

    Portable purified water jug

    Thanks to the design of the portable purified water jug, you always have plenty of pure-tasting water to carry around for cooking and makings drinks. You can even chill one jug with filtered water in the fridge for cold drinks, and keep the other jug placed in the water station for refilling.

    Saves thousands of single-use plastic bottles every year

    Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. With this water filtration system, you never need it again - you always have access to clean and fresh-tasting water.

    Adds minerals back into the water to enhance the taste.

    Mineralization technology enhances purified water with beneficial minerals such as Sr, Ca, and Mg, refining the water taste.

    Perfectly chilled water and crystal ice on demand

    Thanks to the highly efficient compressor cooling system, you can easily enjoy the perfectly chilled water like it’s straight out of the fridge. It also enables fast ice-making - a new batch of ice cubes can be made every 8 minutes.

    Plug and play; no installation required

    The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.

    Static UV disinfection inhibits bacteria growth

    The built-in UV-C LED disinfection activates automatically every hour and inhibits bacteria growth in the cooling water tank by up to 99.9%**.

    7 temperature settings for your different needs

    We provide pure-tasting water from refreshingly chill to piping hot. Tea, coffee, baby formula, cold drinks. You can do a million things with it.

    Large tap water tank avoids frequent water refill

    6L large water tank is perfect for family use, without the need of refilling it frequently.

    Real-time water quality display gives you extra assurance.

    Thanks to the water quality display, you can be confident about the water you and your family drink.

    Commonly-used volume settings at the touch of a button

    You can always find a suitable water volume to fill your cups, mugs, bottles, or even jugs.

    Filter lifetime indicator reminds on-time filter replacement

    The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.

    Anti-burn for protection and safety

    When there is little/no water left, the system automatically prevents hot water from dispensing, protecting the system from dry burn.

    Self-cleaning mode to clean water pipes regularly

    After you return from holiday, simply activate the self-cleaning mode to rinse the water pipes with hot water, so that you feel more confident about the hygiene of the system.

    Technical Specifications

    • Filtration performance

      Virus removal
      Yes
      Chlorine reduction
      Yes
      Bacteria removal
      Yes
      Water hardness reduction
      Yes
      Pesticides reduction
      Yes
      VOC reduction
      Yes
      PFOA reduction
      Yes
      PFOS reduction
      Yes
      Total dissolved solids (TDS) reduction
      Yes
      Drain ratio
      75% (3:1)
      Microplastics reduction
      Yes
      PFAS reduction
      Yes

    • Cooling Performance

      Cold water temperature
      down to 5℃  °C
      Cooling capacity
      2.4L per hour
      Cooling system
      Compressor cooling
      Refrigerant
      R600a

    • Filter specifications

      Filter lifetime
      Up to 12 months
      Replacement filter cartridge
      ADD583
      Filter precision
      down to 0.0001 microns
      All-in-One AQP RO filter
      All-in-One AQP RO filter

    • General specifications

      Applicable inlet water
      Municipal tap water
      Product Dimension (LxWxH)
      270*429*463  mm
      Inlet water temperature
      5-38℃  °C
      Rated voltage
      220-240V~
      UV sterilaztion
      yes
      Rated power(heating)
      2050-2400  W
      Rated power(cooling)
      120  W
      Display
      LED
      Purified water jug
      Yes
      Purified water jug capacity
      1.4L
      Tap water tank
      6L
      Heating system
      Instant heating
      Country of origin
      Made in China
      Inlet water pressure
      0.1-0.4MPa

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    • * Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
    • ** Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.

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