ADD6991WH/90
RO, hot, cold, and ice-making all in one!
The all-round dispenser integrates RO purification, heating, cooling, and ice-making in one. You can enjoy a bucket of pure-tasting ice, and purified water with minerals from 5°C to 100°C on demand.See all benefits
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Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate nature’s own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.
The fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks. Different from other instant heating dispensers, our special design achieves true boiling in the heating element, giving you extra hot water.
Thanks to the design of the portable purified water jug, you always have plenty of pure-tasting water to carry around for cooking and makings drinks. You can even chill one jug with filtered water in the fridge for cold drinks, and keep the other jug placed in the water station for refilling.
Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. With this water filtration system, you never need it again - you always have access to clean and fresh-tasting water.
Mineralization technology enhances purified water with beneficial minerals such as Sr, Ca, and Mg, refining the water taste.
Thanks to the highly efficient compressor cooling system, you can easily enjoy the perfectly chilled water like it’s straight out of the fridge. It also enables fast ice-making - a new batch of ice cubes can be made every 8 minutes.
The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.
The built-in UV-C LED disinfection activates automatically every hour and inhibits bacteria growth in the cooling water tank by up to 99.9%**.
We provide pure-tasting water from refreshingly chill to piping hot. Tea, coffee, baby formula, cold drinks. You can do a million things with it.
6L large water tank is perfect for family use, without the need of refilling it frequently.
Thanks to the water quality display, you can be confident about the water you and your family drink.
You can always find a suitable water volume to fill your cups, mugs, bottles, or even jugs.
The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.
When there is little/no water left, the system automatically prevents hot water from dispensing, protecting the system from dry burn.
After you return from holiday, simply activate the self-cleaning mode to rinse the water pipes with hot water, so that you feel more confident about the hygiene of the system.
Filtration performance
Cooling Performance
Filter specifications
General specifications
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