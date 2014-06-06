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Discontinued

Portable Radio

AE5220/05

Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

Tune in to Philips AE5220 portable radio with DAB+ reception for clear sound. Its classic desktop design as well as DAB+ and FM preset stations with quick scan DAB+ radio make this the ideal radio companion.

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Great sound from DAB+ radio anywhere

  • DAB+

  • FM digital tuner

  • Battery/AC powered

DAB for clear and crackle-free radio experience

DAB for clear and crackle-free radio experience

DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear and crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.

DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

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