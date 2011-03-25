Discontinued
AJ3570/12
Live a greener life
It’s time to care for the environment. Made of sustainable bamboo top and hazard-controlled components, this stylish Philips AJ3570/12 clock comes with a low standby power and automatic light sensor - saving energy at every second.
Big display
Finding ways to care for the environment involves creative thinking and some savvy. Using bamboo in this clock's top plate is an eco-friendly step that also adds style to the product. Not only is bamboo an attractive material, it is also known to be more sustainable and renewable than trees. Growing very fast without fertilizers or pesticides, a bamboo plant can be harvested in three to five years, and each plant harvested multiple times. In addition, the preparation of bamboo for use in industry results in fewer pollutants and lower carbon dioxide emissions.
Taking a stand to be environmentally responsible, Philips has always made serious efforts to recycle. The benefits of recycling are staggering. It reduces the need for fresh non-renewable resources and takes away the strain from our already waning planet. It lowers the need for incinerations and landfills, which have very harmful effects on ecosystems and the environment. This clock is made with a high % of recycled materials. The entire casing is made of 100% recycled plastic, the paper printings are 100% from recycled paper and packaging produced with 90% of content from recycled materials.
Restrict the use of hazardous components marks Philips desire to create a safer living environment for the human race. On top of being fully compliant to RoHS directive, which restrict the use of commonly used dangerous chemicals like lead, cadmium and mercury, we have further restricted the use of other hazardous components. For instance, PVC and BFR compounds are free from any plastic parts, circuit board, power adaptor and packaging, minimizing the impact to human and our environment during in use or even disposal.