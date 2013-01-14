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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ4000B/05

Charge your mobile while sleeping

Start your day recharged with this clock radio. It charges your mobile phone and USB device at the same time, so you never run out of juice. The alarm can be set to go off with radio or a buzzer, while dual alarm gives you two wake up times

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with built-in micro USB cable

Charge your mobile while sleeping

  • Dual USB port for charging

  • FM, Analogue tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time & alarm backup

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Battery back-up ensures memory of time during power failure

Repeat alarm for additional snooze

Repeat alarm for additional snooze

To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

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